CADILLAC — The people in charge of making sure hospitals have enough personal protective equipment and disinfect always do an important job.
That's especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic. The infectious disease is highly contagious and hospital workers need the right gear to avoid getting sick themselves or spreading the illness.
But in Cadillac, the person who leads the supply chain staff also moonlights as the city's mayor.
Mayor Carla Filkins is Director of Supply Chain for the South Region for Munson Healthcare, meaning she manages the logistics staff at the Cadillac and Manistee hospitals.
The Cadillac News spoke with her recently about the work that is going on to make sure hospital workers have the supplies they need and what it's like to be both mayor and a hospital employee (this is her 40th year at Cadillac Hospital).
The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and space.
Cadillac News: Tell me about the situation right now.
Carla Filkins: We normally work with two or three big distributors, and they just can't help us out. We can order 10 of something and not receive anything or we might receive one. So, our sourcing team has been really busy. We've all been thinking very creatively. Where can we source these things that normally we wouldn't have to think about because we have contracts?
CN: Tell me the story of how the creative things have happened.
Filkins: All over northern Michigan manufacturers have reached out to us and have created prototypes of face shields and masks. Through those conversations, we have come up with a wonderful supply of face shields.
And so we've got several manufacturers out there that have made these face shields for us. Some have been donated and some we've purchased, but that that has been really interesting to see those things come in.
CN: How quickly were those things able to spool up?
Filkins: At first, the types of things that were spooling up were like 3D printed face masks with a foam band on them. But the whole process has just become so much more sophisticated with what they've been able to do with prototypes. They moved pretty quickly.
We have to work with our infection prevention people at the hospital. Once those prototypes come in— whether it be hand sanitizer a mask or a shield—it goes through a very thorough vetting process by the organization before it's approved for use.
These companies that we're working with, they have just put their all behind what they're doing for us, it's been pretty amazing.
That initial panic ... gosh we only have so many days on hand ... we're doing really well with masks and hand sanitizer and face shields.
We have this whole list of (personal protective equipment) that's monitored every single day. And so we have all these different task forces out there, so somebody's working everything, every second of the day.
Gloves, initially, we did we seem to be doing OK with gloves, but now we're finding that that is something we have to watch more closely. That's one area where donations have really been very helpful. We have different tiers of gloves. We've taken all of those donations and have handled them very carefully. We put them in three tiers and we decide which ones we can use on the frontline with patients.
(Donated gloves have) helped us fill a void.
CN: How important have the donated materials been?
Filkins: They've been really important.
The hand-sewn masks are just really near and dear to my heart because I'm a quilter.
I'm the one that gets to receive all of those masks at the Cadillac Hospital.
I sort them by style. We wash them and then we're using them for outpatients, for people who come into the emergency room, we use them for staff members who aren't necessarily front-facing.
(Frontline staff members get the medical-grade equipment because they need more protection).
I take them out of the package and I read the notes from the people who are making them, and sharing them with the other staff members. We have had just under, I believe, 2,000 masks donated here at the Cadillac Hospital.
I tell folks all the time that when I see somebody walking around with one of those masks on, it makes me smile, because I understand the love and the thought that went into making that mask.
We received some masks that were a pleated mask with ties on them and somebody took the time to embroider "Thank you" on every single one of those masks.
CN: What's it like to be both mayor and the supply chain person?
Filkins: I think that both of my roles really complement one another. I always say to people how humbled I am to be able to be the mayor, but I am also humbled, every day, to do both of my jobs.
There's a relationship between the concepts of leadership, communication, and community. With leadership, it's all about bringing people together in shared values for many common goals and so I get to do that in both of those roles.
This last couple of weeks have been a challenge but (with fewer city meetings and meetings held virtually) that whole job there changed, to some extent, just like this one did. It allowed me more time here, to be able to handle what was needed in this role than I normally would have been able to.
For my job as mayor, when I go to meetings I take a day off (at Munson) and use (Personal Time Off). I'm able to do both because of that wonderful benefit that I have here. Right now, I don't have to do those things in my role as mayor.
CN: What do you want people to continue to do to help?
Filkins: I can tell you that staff has really enjoyed the cards, and the letters and the posters that people take the time to stop and sit down and write those and send them. That means a lot.
CN: Do you have another personal perspective on the COVID-19 situation that you'd like to share?
Filkins: I have always been incredibly proud of the work that we do here in this organization.
But I couldn't be more proud than I have been over the last couple of months.
With the camaraderie and the work that we have all been able to do together as an organization and as a community, we virtually have circled the wagons, to take care of our family and our friends and our neighbors.
It isn't just this organization, it isn't just Munson Healthcare, it's our communities, our friends in the industry.
All the work that we do each day in our on-site Materials and Logistics Department couldn't be accomplished without my amazing staff here in Cadillac and in Manistee. They are such an inspiration to me every day, but especially during this time.
Finally, I'd say that we are never standing alone. A lot of people are feeling alone right now, but we are never standing alone.
We have an amazing team here at the hospital and in the community. This pandemic, I think, has caused all of us to realize how large and how far-reaching our team is. And that's pretty amazing.
