CADILLAC — Mayor Carla Filkins says she sees a brighter tomorrow.
During the Cadillac City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 21, Filkins announced she had received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine earlier that day.
Filkins, in addition to serving as mayor of Cadillac, is also a Munson Healthcare employee. She is Director of Supply Chain for the South Region for Munson Healthcare, managing logistics staff at the Cadillac and Manistee hospitals.
"Carla Filkins was appropriately provided a COVID-19 vaccine due to her job code and role within the hospitals," said Lynn Schutter, a regional marketing manager for community hospitals at Munson Healthcare. "While not involved in direct patient care, Carla and her staff support direct care providers and travel throughout all departments of the hospitals, including patient care areas where there is a possibility of exposure."
Munson Healthcare began vaccinating employees on Dec. 17. The vaccine is being distributed in phases due to limited supply, with healthcare workers and long-term care residents in phase 1A (also referred to as a tier).
In a vaccine explainer on the system's website, Munson Healthcare says, "At Munson Healthcare the first of our Healthcare Team members to be offered the COVID-19 vaccine will include staff and providers working in our highest risk areas: Emergency Departments, Urgent Care clinics, COVID-19 and ICU units, Long-Term Care staff and residents, Respiratory Therapy and EVS."
Health departments have also been shipped doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.
District Health Department No. 10 anticipated beginning to vaccinate frontline workers such as EMS and long-term care residents and staff on Monday, Dec. 28.
But on Dec. 24, the health department, which serves 10 counties including Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, announced that the vaccine shipment had arrived early and the department was able to begin vaccinating people on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The department reported vaccinating 80 frontline staff members, 128 residents and staff at Manistee County Medical Care, and 8 EMS workers in Manistee.
“We were pleased to receive the vaccine a couple days earlier than anticipated and we activated our plans right away to get the vaccine out to the priority groups,‘ stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD No. 10
The health department's said vaccination efforts will continue with EMS workers and Medical First Responders throughout the ten-county jurisdiction on Monday, Dec. 28.
In a statement sent to the Cadillac News through Facebook, Filkins said she is grateful to have received the vaccine based on her work and her team's work at the hospitals.
"I have researched and conversed with many professionals to have reached my decision to receive this vaccine," Filkins said. "It was painless for me, with no side effects. I am incredibly grateful and, as with my colleagues, see a brighter tomorrow."
Filkins said others should also research the vaccine before making their own decisions.
"I would encourage everyone to go where your heart and research takes you to where what is best for you," she wrote.
