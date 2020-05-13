REED CITY — Looking to get the communities take on how to open Reed City back up, the Reed City Mayor will be holding a town hall meeting on Wednesday.
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, Trevor Guiles is asking the community to join him outside the Reed City Depot for a town hall-style discussion and voice ideas and opinions on how the city should eventually reopen businesses, facilities and life in general as the crisis winds down.
"I am looking to get the opinions of our people instead of politicians," Guiles said.
Guiles is asking that all who attend be respectful in discussing and maintain social distancing standards while outside the depot.
If one does not feel comfortable attending, or cannot attend, they may email Guiles at guilest@reedcityhall.org or Facebook message the City of Reed City.
