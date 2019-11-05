CADILLAC — Inside, with the motor running, it sounds a bit like a rumbly school bus.
Outside, it looks like a tank-monster truck hybrid.
It’s the SERRV, or the Special Emergency Rescue and Response Vehicle, and you may be seeing it around town.
“It’ll be a great parade vehicle,‘ said Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins, in a friendly remark to others who rode inside the demilitarized MRAP (mine-resistant ambush protected) vehicle Monday afternoon. Filkins was the first to climb inside after Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka and City Manager Marcus Peccia invited media, donors and city officials to take a ride in the new SERRV after an event to introduce the vehicle to the media.
While “parade vehicle‘ may be in the SERV’s future, its real purpose is much more serious. The SERRV will serve Northern Michigan communities that are party to a mutual aid agreement. Though there are other demilitarized MRAPs in the region, the addition of a SERRV in Cadillac could ease logistical constraints, according to Ottjepka, who asked the Cadillac News not to reveal more details.
The city said the vehicle could be used as a fire and emergency command center; as a barricade or method of transport to rescue civilians from active shooter or other violent situations or, conversely, to transport first responders into the area; the SERRV could also be used during hazardous material spills or for natural disaster rescues, such as tornado, winter storms or floods.
“I believe it’s a huge asset to the community,‘ Ottjepka said.
The SERV was built in 2013 and was previously used in Albion. While the city obtained the SERV at no cost, several area businesses contributed to the project, some with donations of money, others with donations of materials and time.
Trevor Gurden, owner of Gurden’s Body Shop, which painted the SERRV, said their’s was a “partial donation.‘ Gurden has painted a variety of vehicles, from firetrucks to racing boats.
“This puts the icing on the cake,‘ he said.
