Mayor, two council seats in Cadillac up for election in November

CADILLAC — Several seats on the Cadillac City Council are up for grabs this November.
They include the position of mayor, currently held by Carla Filkins, and two council member seats — the second and fourth wards, currently held by Tiyi Schippers and Stephen King, respectively.
The position of mayor is a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2022 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.
The council member positions are both four-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2022 and ending Dec. 31, 2025.
To be eligible for the position of mayor, you must be a registered voter of the city of Cadillac and file a nominating petition with the city clerk by 4 p.m. on July 20. The nominating petition must contain between 17 and 34 signatures of registered voters city-wide.
To be eligible for a council member position, you must be a registered voter of the second or fourth ward and file a nominating petition with the city clerk by 4 p.m. on July 20. The nominating petition must contain between 9 and 17 signatures of registered voters from the ward in which you reside.
Registered voters may not to sign more than one petition for mayor or more than one petition for a council member.
Nominating petitions are available in the city clerk’s office, located at 200 N. Lake St.
In addition, a notarized affidavit of identity, available at the city clerk’s office, must be completed at the time of filing.
If you run for office, you are responsible for filing a Campaign Statement of Organization with the Wexford County Clerk. Please contact the County Clerk at (231) 779-9450 for further information.
Section 46-664 Schedule D of the Cadillac City Zoning Ordinance provides that political signs must be located on private property with the permission of the property owner or agent. Signs shall not exceed 4 square feet in area in residential zone districts or 32 square feet in all other zone districts. Signs must be removed within 10 days following the election for which they are intended. No permit is required for political signs.
