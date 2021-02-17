MARION — A local eighth-grader has $1,000 in her pocket after her essay on patriotism earned her a top-five finish at the state level of a Veterans of Foreign Wars-sponsored youth essay competition.
Genesis Wilson, the daughter of David and Jennifer Wilson, took first place in the Marion VFW Post No. 6015's Patriot's Pen competition, first place in the VFW District Patriot's Pen competition and fourth place in the state competition.
The Patriot's Pen Contest gives sixth through eighth-grade students the opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. This year's theme was "What Is Patriotism to Me?" Those who reached the national level of the competition received at least $500 with first place receiving $5,000.
In total, the 13-year-old McBain Rural Agricultural School student received $1,000, two certificates, two plagues, a VFW hoodie with her name embroidered on it and several other gifts in recognition of her essay.
In her essay, Wilson said it was a conversation with a friend that struck a nerve with her. In the essay, Wilson wrote her friend told her she didn't know what patriotism is. When Wilson asked for a clarification, she wrote that her friend told her with all the political controversy and disagreement going on, it was "hard to feel for this country."
"I feel, especially now, patriotism is important to consider and think about," Wilson said. "So, I guess I just did it because I feel very strongly about America and the importance of what patriotism is."
In her essay, Wilson said there are two reasons for America's greatness: Faith in God and freedom. She also talked about the sacrifices of men and women who serve in the military and, in particular, talked about Capt. Bob Eggle, who is a Vietnam veteran. He also is someone who she deeply respects.
"He was a Vietnam infantry veteran and his life and service was inspiring to me," she said.
As for the money, Wilson said she plans on attending college and will put the money away to use toward her education. She also said she plans on writing another essay next year when she is in high school.
"I feel with writing, God has given me the ability to use what I think and feel and write it down in words," Wilson said. "As long as God continues to provide the opportunity, I will continue to write."
In addition to Wilson, Marion eighth-grader Mariah Mendez had the second-place essay at the local VFW level and Marion eighth-grader and 2019 first-place essay writer Malley Raymond placed in third. Hunter Adams, Danika Troost, Anna Watt, Cameron Prielipp, Maddox Lodholtz, Marissa Hitchings, Leelyn Collige, Jeremiah Nolan, Ethan Romatz and Sofia Quintero also wrote essays for the contest.
