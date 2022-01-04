McBain 9th grader winner statewide Conservation District poster contest

MCBAIN — A middle school student in McBain recently won a statewide contest after creating a poster highlighting the importance of conservation.
“Congratulations to Aubrie Kamphouse!” reads a post on the McBain Middle School Facebook page. “She won first place in her age group in Missaukee County (7th-9th grades) and won first place in her age group for the state for the National Association of Conservation Districts annual poster contest!”
The annual National Association of Conservation Districts’ Poster Contest provides students from kindergarten through 12th grade the chance to have their art displayed as part of a national conservation outreach initiative.
According to the NACD website, each year, the winning posters reflect NACD’s annual stewardship theme and highlight the work of conservation districts and their state conservation associations, auxiliaries and agencies to protect and enhance natural resources.
The theme of this year’s contest was “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities.”
Kamphouse, 14, said she really enjoys painting and drawing and was excited to enter the contest.
For her poster, Kamphouse drew three partitioned pictures: one of a child picking up trash near a seedling fresh in the ground; another of a child playing with a ball near the tree, which had grown considerably since the first picture; and in the third image, the tree is very large, and someone is sitting underneath it on a bench.
Kamphouse said she tried to illustrate how forests grow with the help of people in the community. Underneath the artwork Kamphouse wrote a few lines about the importance of healthy forests for the community.
