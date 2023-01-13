McBain band to perform in the ‘House of Mouse’ in April

MCBAIN — The McBain concert band received news it had been waiting for and now they are prepping for a trip.
McBain band teacher Heather Wiggins said the concert band applied to Walt Disney World Resort to perform. They recently received notification from the resort near Orlando that they were accepted and the Ramblers are scheduled to perform on April 5. McBain are scheduled to perform at Disney Springs, which is an outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment complex at the resort.
“You have to send a video of your group performing and you have to send pictures of what they will be wearing,” Wiggins said. “It’s competitive in that they don’t take everyone. Performance groups have to be of certain sizes.”
While a marching band would perform throughout the park, Wiggins said the concert band will perform on stages that are set up. She said there is at least one in the various resort venues and parks.
With the notification, Wiggins said the 40 students will be spending the next few months getting ready and raising money.
Although Wiggins puts the trips together to make them all-inclusive and cheaper, the trip will still be $1,300 per student, which includes travel, lodging, meals and either Disney hopper passes or a three-day pass.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wiggins said the band wasn’t able to hold previous fundraisers so there isn’t as much money saved up to put toward the trip. As a result, the band is going to need to raise most of the $50,000 between now and the trip.
“We usually have about $20,000 and we use that to start. This year we only had $7,000 because we weren’t able to fundraise during COVID,” she said. “The kids are selling pizza kits and hopefully the upcoming fundraiser will help.”
On Jan. 27, Wiggins said the band will sell tacos and nachos during the Ramblers’ homecoming basketball game. Sales will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until sold out. There is a suggested $5 donation, but larger donations are welcomed.
Wiggins said there will be fixings for soft tacos, hard-shelled tacos, tortilla chips, cheese, both nacho cheese and shredded, meat and more. She also said people can make tacos, nachos or taco salads.
Ultimately, Wiggins said she will do what she can to make sure every one of the 40 students in the concert band can make the trip. She also said she doesn’t want money to be the reason a student can’t experience the trip.
“I want them all to go. We are a team and when someone doesn’t go it will affect them all,” she said.
