McBain bond meeting draws supporters

MCBAIN — Supporters of the McBain school bond proposal say they know it’s not perfect but it’s time to move forward.
“I’m not willing to split hairs over those safety issues to wait another half-year, year, for us to get this perfect,‘ said Brian Warner, a McBain resident who supports the $14 million bond proposal. “And I don’t think we’ll ever, ever get a proposal out that’s perfect. So I think the time is now.‘
Warner made his remarks following a presentation by McBain Rural Agricultural School Superintendent Steve Prissel on Friday, Oct. 18. It was the second community forum the school district offered to community members for this attempt at a school bond. The school board tried and failed to get a bond passed in 2018 and are trying again in November.
The school’s running track has proved to be a sticking point amongst some community members. There are cracks, but people are skeptical about whether the 30-year-old track really needs replacing.
Still, track replacement has been on the bond proposal both times.
“If your base is not good, then you’re going to be replacing your surface consistently and that’s certainly not advised,‘ Prissel told the handful of community members who attended on Oct. 18. Prissel added that the track is a liability issue for the district.
The track, it turns out, has a bit of a reputation.
“I was told that just this evening, there was somebody at a cross country event that — from another school district; this was not prompted — was complaining about McBain’s track,‘ Prissel said.
Carol Brunink, a former school board member whose son, Chad Brunink, now serves as chair of the school board, agreed that it’s time to replace the track.
“I was on board when we passed the bond proposal ... and it was never, never advertised to last for 30 years,‘ Brunink said of the track.
The bond includes other safety measures, such as a secure entrance for the high school and re-routed busing and drop-off.
Warner says he drops off his grandchildren regularly.
“We definitely needed to improve things I’ve seen. People are busy, kids are distracted, parents are distracted,‘ Warner said. “And if we don’t take some meaningful steps towards improving the traffic flow and improving the parking facilities, safety ... there’s certainly a public concern.‘
Voters will decide on Tuesday, Nov. 5 whether to approve the 21-year, $14.29 million bond that would take McBain Rural Agricultural Schools’ millage rate from 1.92 to 3.2 mills. The 1.4 mills increase would still be well below the state average of 5.25 mills. And many districts pass 30-year, instead of 20-year bonds, Prissel said.
“I understand this is a very solid, frugal, well-minded community,‘ Prissel said. “We should all be very, very proud of that. And that has happened over the years.‘
