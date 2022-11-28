MCBAIN — The Christmas holiday season is set to kick off in McBain.
City Council Member Doug Smith said the city is holding a Christmas tree lighting at the city park across from Horizon Bank at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. After the tree lighting, Smith said they will sing Christmas carols.
Before Saturday’s tree lighting, however, Cornerstone Coffee is putting on a Breakfast with Santa event and a Christmas festival.
“This will be the third year that we’ve offered it,” Cornerstone Coffee Owner Denay Tossey said. “Our first year was during COVID and we really felt like people really wanted to gather in a safe way and celebrate the holidays.”
“We were feeling really bad for families and kids that had all these traditions that they didn’t get to do anymore and so that was where we started. We rented a tent, we had a side lot, and we just decided we’re doing Christmas, but we’re going try to do it safely.”
Tossey said both events will require attendees to have a ticket. Tickets for the breakfast will cost $12 for everyone and tickets for the festival are $6 for children. Only children need tickets for the festival.
“Our tickets are actually available right now,” she said. “You can get them on our social media page, in-store, or on our website.”
Tossey said they’ll kick off the day with the Breakfast with Santa at the coffee shop. This event will take place from 8:15 a.m. to noon. She said people will need to choose a 45 minute time slot when purchasing tickets for the breakfast.
“They get a breakfast, a gift from Santa, and storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus,” Tossey said.
She said there’ll also be a draft horse outside for people to take photos with.
The Christmas festival will start a few hours later from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tossey said Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance again and kids can receive a Christmas necklace and Christmas-themed book.
Wagon rides around town will also be available for families. Tossey said her coffee shop will be serving winter-themed drinks to warm people up.
Entering her third year putting on these activities, Tossey said she enjoys watching the kids’ reactions to Santa and seeing families come together. This year, she is hoping for much of the same.
“Everybody is so happy to be there,” she said. “So, that’s my favorite part is just getting to celebrate with everybody.”
