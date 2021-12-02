McBain community honors donor Duane Elenbaas during dedication of new preschool

MCBAIN — McBain Rural Agricultural Schools teachers, administrators and board members celebrated the completion of the district’s new facility on Wednesday and honored the man whose donation made its construction possible.
Duane Elenbaas’ sister, Donna Thompson, spoke on behalf of the family during a dedication ceremony Wednesday for the new Little Wheels Preschool, which was paid for through a donation by her 88-year-old brother, who wasn’t able to attend the event due to health issues.
Thompson said helping kids and the community was always one of her brother’s dreams, and something he aspired to achieve all his life.
“He doesn’t like us to talk about it,” said former interim superintendent Howard Napp in regard to Elenbaas’ contributions to the community, which also include a donation that allowed the district to build a performing arts center a few years ago.
“But today is to say, ‘thank you sir.’ You have made it possible ... it’s a special, special gift.”
Efforts to build the $2.5 million preschool began in 2018, when Elenbaas approached the district with an offer to fully fund the facility’s construction.
Napp previously has said he believes Little Wheels Preschool will serve as a visionary model for other school districts in the area that are struggling to address a deficit in educational programming for kids between the ages of 3 and 5.
McBain Rural Agricultural School Superintend Scott Akom agreed, and during the presentation, cited a number of statistics about the disparate life outcomes of individuals who attend preschool compared to those who don’t.
“An investment in education is an investment in the community,” said Akom, who added that the preschool will further the district’s mission of giving students the tools they need to be competitive on a global level; and as if to underscore this mission, some of the kids currently attending the preschool opened the dedication ceremony by singing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” followed by “If You’re Happy and You Know It” — in Spanish.
“Early childhood development has to be something this country gets its arms around,” Napp said during a previous open house at the preschool. “This is the future of our academic success and I think something other communities will emulate.
During the dedication ceremony, Napp shared some stories about Elenbaas that shed light on his motivation to donate so much to the school district.
Napp said one of the things that struck him about Elenbaas was a story he told of his youth, when he switched from attending school in Lucas to McBain.
“He was intimidated,” Napp said. “He was going to the big school ... and he wasn’t that confident about it.”
Napp said the “roots and foundation” of Elenbaas’ gift reside in that childhood experience, which instilled in him a strong desire to ensure that other kids didn’t feel that same sense of intimidation about their education.
“He wants them to become confident,” Napp said. “To maximize their potential.”
Students enrolled at Little Wheels Preschool are able to participate in a range of activities, including arts and crafts, games and sports, science and nature projects, life skills, computer projects, academics, school readiness skills, and Spanish lessons.
Unlike McBain Rural Agricultural School’s K-12 programming, which is paid for by tax dollars and offered free of charge, the preschool has to be able to pay for itself, which means there is a cost to enroll students (with the exception of students referred to the school through the state’s Great Start Readiness Program).
For information on Little Wheels Preschool, call (231) 825-4120, visit mcbain.org/littlewheels or email little.wheels@mcbain.org.
