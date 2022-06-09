MCBAIN — Another school year is in the books as McBain Rural Agricultural Schools held its last day of classes Wednesday.
As students boarded buses and rode home with their parents, McBain Superintendent Scott Akom was happy with how the year turned out.
“It’s been a really good school year here,” Akom said. “We didn’t have to close for any illnesses. We didn’t quarantine many kids.”
“We were able to have assemblies and field trips and things with parents. It’s been really nice.”
With the recent pandemic causing a lot of disruption in recent years, Akom said he was proud of how the staff and students handled the situation.
“With the pandemic still looming at the beginning of the year, there was still a lot of anxiety, but everyone kind of pushed through,” Akom said.
At the high school level, Principal Ryan Biller said he was happy with the efforts of the staff and students as they got into their routines.
“It takes a toll getting used to that routine, so I’m proud of my kids for sticking it out and finishing the race this year,” Biller said.
Along with academics, Biller also said it was great to see the return of athletics, band, and other extracurricular activities. With the school’s broadcasting class, Rambler Review, live streaming many of those events, Biller praised their hard work this year.
“I can’t say enough about our Rambler Review kids,” Biller said.
“It was helpful over COVID to bolster that program,” he continued. “And now at the end of the second year, we’ve got a good foothold on driving that program and continuing to improve in how we help our community see what good things we have going on here.”
With students back in her classroom, McBain Kindergarten teacher Melissa Thompson said it was great to see the kids grow throughout the year.
“I have one (student) who could barely write his name, and now he’s reading at a first-grade level,” Thompson said.
“It has just been amazing to watch the confidence grow, the ability to sit and listen and focus. It’s amazing what they can accomplish in one year.”
To help students catch up in their courses, Akom said the school implemented different intervention classes, after school tutoring, and credit recovery programs. Through these programs, Akom said he was happy with the progress the students made.
“Our data showed growth in our students,” Akom said. “A lot of them showed a year’s worth of growth, which is what you want to see.”
One area Akom said they saw growth was in reading, especially at the second grade level. In math, Akom said the school saw a small dip, which they will look at address.
Heading into the summer, Akom said he is excited about the school’s new wellness center. While some things are still being worked out, Akom said he expects it to be up and running next school year.
As the staff waved goodbye to students, Akom said he was looking forward to welcoming in new staff and students next year.
“We’re getting excited about getting to know them and working with them,” Akom said.
