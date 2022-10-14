MCBAIN — McBain fourth grade students are learning about safety near water.
Around 80 fourth graders from the elementary school are currently taking part in the Cadillac Area YMCA’s Safety Around Water or SAW program.
“We’ve gone for two weeks so far,” McBain fourth grade teacher Tasha O’Malley said. “The first week was kind of testing them to see what class would fit them best.”
“And then (last week) when we went, they actually were grouped into their swimming ability levels. There are five different instructors, so there are five different levels.”
O’Malley said the school was approached years ago about joining the program but declined. When the YMCA approached McBain again, Superintendent Scott Akom accepted their offer.
“It’s an excellent program,” Akom said. “It’s not swimming lessons. It’s safety around water, so they teach kids different things and about different situations around the water.”
Akom said he got involved with the program when he was the superintendent at Mesick and saw how the kids’ confidence grew as they progressed through the program. O’Malley said she has already started to see that with her students.
“We’ve seen just how some of them were even afraid to get into the water and now they’re just anxious to get in and they’re a lot more confident I think in their skills,” she said.
The newly found confidence may also be providing the students with a boost in the classroom. O’Malley said her students have seen doing better in class after coming back from each session.
“They’re performing better in the classroom the rest of the week because they’ve had a break from the monotony of paper and pencil,” she said.
O’Malley said the students will have five more hour-long lessons, having already completed three. She said the advanced students will continue learning about different swimming strokes, while the beginners are using different pool toys to become more comfortable with water. Both groups are also learning about different water safety tips and techniques.
The trips to the YMCA won’t stop after this year. O’Malley said she believes the school will continue to get the fourth grade class involved in the program each year for the foreseeable future.
“Anywhere you walk out the door, there’s a lake, there’s a river, people have pools and outdoor pools at their homes,” she said. “And if we’re going to live in Northern Michigan, kids need to know how to swim.”
