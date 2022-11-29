McBain freshmen raise $3,000 to sponsor local families for Christmas

MCBAIN — The holidays are getting merrier for a few local families.
Students enrolled in McBain Schools’ Freshman Focus Class are conducting a can drive to sponsor families through the Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac. With two weeks left in the drive, they have raised a school record of $3,000 for the cause.
“This is astronomical,” McBain High School Teacher Shawn Murphy said. “I think the most that we’ve ever raised in the previous years doing this was probably around $1,500, so we have almost doubled our record for what we’ve ever raised.”
Murphy said the can drive started as a community service project and has evolved into a tradition for the class. For the last 15 years, Murphy said the freshman students in his class spend two months in the fall collecting cans, sorting them and then returning them to McNally’s Party Store for money.
This money is used to purchase gifts and necessities for a family in need through Oasis. Since the Freshman Focus Course has multiple groups, Murphy said the group that raises the most money gets to go on a trip to buy the items.
Typically, Murphy said they raise an average of $800 to sponsor one family. This year, the class will be able to sponsor two families and is looking for a third one.
“It’s a cool way to see kids get actively involved in a project,” Murphy said. “It’s not like a written book report or something like that. It’s something that they can participate in.”
Murphy said this year he has four groups going at it, with two of the groups starting to pull away. As these groups have battled it out, Murphy said three of his students, J.D. Bazuin, Gerrit Oeverman and Mark Zuiderveen, have taken the competition to another level.
Oeverman and Zuiderveen are in the same group and have combined to raise a total of $800 since they started in October. Bazuin is in another group and has raised $1,100 all on his own.
“It’s fun,” Zuiderveen said. “When me and Gerrit started, we were in dead last place and after one day of full loads, we jumped up to second place just like that.”
Without giving away too many trade secrets, the trio said they typically go to the same spots for cans or will knock on doors after school.
Zuiderveen said it’s an exciting experience coming back with loads of cans, knowing the money raised will be for a good cause.
“These families usually come from poverty and they can’t get good Christmases,” he said. “So, just that one awesome Christmas these kids can have, they’ll remember it for most of their lives.”
“It’s awesome to see that you got something really, really nice from somebody that worked hard to get it,” Oeverman added. “It’s a good feeling.”
The trip to purchase the items is another motivating factor. The trio said they’ve thought about what they would buy for the families, such as a remote control car, a bike and clothing.
“It’s more of a special feeling because you know what these kids are getting and you get to know more about them,” Zuiderveen said. “It’s just getting to know these people and knowing you’re going to make their Christmas good by buying these gifts for them with the money that we raised.”
Murphy said the groups will have until about the first week of December before a winner is announced. The class will then receive letters from the families about what they need and want.
As the groups continue working, Murphy said the record will set a precedent for his future classes, and maybe next year they’ll challenge the record again.
“Records are made to be broken,” he said. “So, maybe it’ll motivate somebody down the road and we’ll be doubling it again.”
