McBain gets USDA loan, grant

MCBAIN — McBain will get more than $6 million from the USDA for its water project, the agency recently told the city.
For Joey Roberts, McBain's mayor, the news is not just a victory for the city. It's a personal victory as well. Fixing the water was a cornerstone of this campaign. He's now serving his second term.
"There's been a lot of work put into this," Roberts said, citing cooperation with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, city departmens and the engineering firm Fleis and VandenBrink.
The COVID-19 pandemic cast a shadow of uncertainty over the project.
"With everything going on, nobody really knew. Funds are diverted all the time," Roberts said. "I had a couple sleepless nights over that."
But the USDA announced last week that McBain would get a $4,444,000 grant and a $2,048,000 loan to overhaul the city's water system.
They city isn't getting everything they asked for. The old plan was for the city to build a new water tower; instead, the funds will pay for modifactions to the tank that will allow the city to drain and flush sediment.
The funds will also pay for water mains, an iron filtration plant, and other improvements.
Water in McBain can appear cloudy due to high levels of iron.
“It’s nothing that’s dangerous but it’s just not appealing to look at it," Roberts previously told the newspaper.
On Monday night, McBain's city council gave Roberts permission to sign the USDA paperwork to get the money.
Roberts said he expected the project could go out to bid this fall and that construction might start in spring of 2021.
