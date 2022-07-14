MCBAIN — McBain Heritage Days are back.
With the annual festival set to go from July 15-17, Committee Chair Doug Smith said he is excited to see people come out and enjoy themselves.
“Our anticipation is that we’re going to have a lot of people there,” Smith said.
Smith said this year’s Heritage Days’ theme will be the wild, wild west. While some of the games and events will be similar to previous years, he said other events will have a western theme.
This year’s McBain Heritage Days will start on Friday, July 15, with a pulled pork dinner at around 4:30 p.m. The dinner will take place at the city building.
On Saturday morning, Smith said they’ll kick off the day with a pancake breakfast at the city building, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. At 8 a.m., there will be a beach volleyball tournament at the city park.
Just before noon, the bike parade will take place. Participants will line up at the Grain Company lot.
Heading into the afternoon, he said there will be various carnival games, bouncy houses, a corn hole tournament, and other activities along Main Street. Many of the games will be based on the western theme, such as a shooting a target with a water gun or roping a toy steer.
In addition to the games, Smith said there will be vendors and food trucks set up in town to accommodate the large crowd.
At 5 p.m., Smith said they will line up at Northern Michigan Christian for the parade. Floats will be theme-based and prizes will be given out for the best-themed ones.
In the evening, Smith said they’ll come back into town for a merchant drawing. At the drawing, Smith said people can win prizes donated by local businesses.
Afterward, he said the Lake City Area Fire Department and McBain Fire Department will have a big water balloon fight. Then, local artists Jacob Bain and Levi Cox will close out the night.
McBain Heritage Days will conclude with a 10 a.m Sunday, July 17, worship service at the McBain Baptist Church.
As the summer approaches, Smith said things have been going great when it comes to planning and organizing this year’s event.
“Everything I think is coming together the way we had hoped and anticipated,” he said.
The community has also been supportive, as Smith said they have received several donations.
“The amount of money has been pretty significant actually to the point where it’s probably going to be kind of hard for us to really spend all of it,” Smith said.
With the money they’ve received, Smith said the committee is looking to upgrade the prizes handed out at the games and merchant drawing. Though there may be fewer prizes, Smith said people will have an opportunity to receive more substantial prizes.
As the big weekend approaches, Smith said he hopes they’ll have another great turnout. Last year, he said many residents told him it was the most people they had ever seen in town for the festival. This year, Smith said he hopes they’ll see a repeat of last year.
As the community looks forward to McBain Heritage Days, Smith said he thinks it’s important for people to take pride in who they are as a town.
“My whole idea is to celebrate the small town,” Smith said. “We’re a small town, but that’s okay.”
“Let’s celebrate,” he continued “Let’s enjoy coming together and having a great festival that celebrates who we are.”
Friday, July 15
• Community Dinner 4:30 to 7 p.m., City Building: 9478 S. Morey Road
Saturday, July 16
• Pancake Breakfast 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., City Building, 9478 S. Morey Road
• Beach Volleyball Tournament starts 8 a.m., City Park
• Bike Parade, 11:45 a.m., line up at Grain Company Lot
• Carnival Games, Fire Truck Rides, Petting Zoo, Dunk Tank, Inflatables and Waterslides noon to 4 p.m., downtown McBain
• Vendors, noon to 4 p.m., downtown McBain
• Candy Bar Bingo (bring a candy bar to play), noon, Fire Barn
• Corn Hole Tournament (bring your own bags). Registration at the Announcer’s Wagon from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., tournament at noon, downtown McBain
• Family Folk Dancing 1 p.m., downtown McBain
• Pie Baking Contest 3 p.m., downtown McBain
• Parade. Registration at 4 p.m., parade at 5 p.m. Line up at NMCS
After the parade in downtown McBain:
• Merchant Drawing
• Firemens’ Battle
• Live music by local artists Jacob Bain and Levi Cox
Sunday, July 17
• Community Worship Service 10 a.m., McBain Baptist Church
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.