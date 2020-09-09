McBAIN -- An “individual‘ at McBain High School has tested positive for COVID-19. In an open letter posted on the school’s Facebook page, McBain schools superintendent Steve Prissel said school officials are working closely with the local health department and have taken steps to trace anyone potentially exposed.
In the meantime, the infected individual has been quarantined for 14 days. All identified potential exposures are being closely monitored and must also quarantine for 14 days.
Prissel said the school’s facilities have been deep cleaned and disinfected. Parents are urged to closely monitor their students. If any family member shows symptoms of COVID-19, they are advised to call 2-1-1 or check online for testing locations at www.michigan.gove/coronavirustest.
Jeannine Taylor, public information officer for Health Department District No. 10, said immediately upon being notified about the positive case at McBain High School, they advised school officials on steps to perform contact tracing.
“Our role is to provide guidance and offer any updates or changes on a week-to-week basis from the state or the CDC,‘ Taylor said.
The health department holds weekly planning calls with all schools in their jurisdiction. Prissel said the school is asking parents to follow the normal CDC issued guidelines to protect their family and community from the disease. This includes washing your hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water. Use a hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Avoid gathering in groups and maintain a six-foot social distance from other people.
If you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms that include a cough or difficulty breathing, contact your healthcare provider for medical advice.
