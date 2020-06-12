McBain High School to hold graduation Friday

MCBAIN -- McBain High School will be holding an in-person graduation on the football field on Friday, June 12, at 7 p.m.
Prior plans were to have a drive-thru ceremony, but the school announced the change to a traditional graduation on Monday following the newest executive order.
McBain High School Principal Ryan Biller said they will be limiting the number of people in the venue to 500.
"Each senior graduate will be given six printed tickets to give to immediate family to attend the event," Biller said. "Due to restrictions, community members outside of immediate family will not be able to attend, however, we will be live streaming the ceremony."
The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Rambler Review Facebook page and on the radio at 107.9 CDY.
Biller said only those with a printed ticket are allowed to enter the facility. Families should expect to sit with each other within a pod of six seats.
It is expected that individuals not part of the same household maintain a six foot distance from one another. Facemasks are not required to attend.
"We have wonderful people pulling together to put something together for the kids so they are able to have somewhat of a semi-traditional graduation," Biller said.
He said they will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility and wipes will be given out.
Graduation rehearsal is scheduled for Thursday, June 11, at 6:30 p.m. Students wishing to walk are required to attend. Printed tickets will be handed out at the rehearsal.
