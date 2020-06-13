MCBAIN — The 2019-20 school year is one many won't soon forget.
Yet, for one night, the Class of 2020 got to have some normalcy amid a global health pandemic.
McBain High School became the first area school to hold traditional commencement ceremonies Friday evening in its football stadium as 66 received their diplomas.
The school had planned to do a drive-thru graduation but plans changed earlier this week when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowed gatherings of up to 500 people in outdoor sporting facilities.
Graduate Megan Taylor said the student body did not want a drive-thru ceremony.
"We didn't like the idea of a drive-thru, so for us to have a traditional ceremony it made it special," Taylor said.
Taylor will be attending Western Michigan University in the fall.
McBain High School Principal Ryan Biller said the class worked hard to get to this point and they remained positive through unique times.
"The Class of 2020 is a fun, resilient group," Biller said. "The class is full of good personalities and top character kids."
The ceremony began with opening remarks from Saginaw Valley State University-bound Maci Boven. During her opening remarks, she began to choke up addressing her peers.
Three of the seven Senior Scholars gave a speech, including Gavin Sieland, Megan Taylor and Ethan Barton.
Sieland will be attending SVSU in the fall. He described his classmates as resilient, strong and determined.
Taylor spoke of Todd Beamer, a passenger aboard United Flight 93 on 9/11.
Barton has been accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He joked throughout his speech, causing laughter amongst his peers, family and school employees.
Students then received their diplomas as they walked across the stage.
Closing words were given by Madeline Maloney, who will be attending Saint Mary's College in the fall.
Future Ferris State student Drew Vana was grateful for the traditional graduation ceremony.
"It shows they thought about us, rather than just graduation," Vana said. "They cared about us."
