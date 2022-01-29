MCBAIN — McBain Rural Agricultural Schools hosted its Homecoming Parade Friday afternoon. Students, staff and residents stood along Roland Street as firetrucks, police cars and the homecoming representatives drove through.
McBain Homecoming Parade
Ricardo Martin
