McBAIN – McBain Schools will be hosting a Veterans Day musical program on Monday, Nov. 11, from 2:15 to 3 p.m. in the Elenbaas Performing Arts Center. The music will pay tribute to the country and the military veterans who have served to preserve the freedoms we cherish. The public, and especially area veterans, are welcome.
