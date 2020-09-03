MCBAIN — For the third time since 2015, it's looking like McBain Rural Agricultural School will need a new superintendent.
Superintendent Steve Prissel confirmed to the Cadillac News on Tuesday that he had received and verbally accepted an offer to be the superintendent of the Iosco RESA/ISD.
Prissel has not formally resigned from McBain Rural Agricultural School.
He said the contract with the new ISD is still being drawn up; however, he's due to start there on Dec. 1.
McBain school board president Chad Brunink declined to comment.
Prissel was hired in 2018 following the resignation of Steve Brimmer, who had been hired in 2015.
At the time Prissel was interviewing for the position in McBain, he told the newspaper he might move to the town. Prissel worked as superintendent of Elk Rapids schools for eight years before he came to McBain; he worked for Buckley Community Schools for eight years before that, two of them as superintendent.
The Cadillac News asked Prissel what spurred the decision to change course.
"It is a great opportunity for me and my family," Prissel said by text message.
Both Prissel and Brimmer before him attempted to pass $14 million bonds, one in 2018 and another in 2019. Both failed. Prissel recommended that the school board try again.
"I do not see any way that the district can provide for our students what they need without doing some type of bond," Prissel told the school board in December of 2019.
