LAKE CITY — A 27-year-old McBain accepted a plea to a single drug dealing offense during recent court proceedings in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Brandon Kelly Huggins pleaded guilty to charges of delivery or manufacture of cocaine less than 50 grams. When he is sentenced in the next few weeks, Huggins faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000.
As part of the plea, charges of delivery or manufacture of amphetamine, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and delivery or manufacture of MDMA will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement for a jail cap of one year when Huggins is sentenced.
In December, the Traverse Narcotics Team was working with deputies from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post, and they conducted traffic stops. During a stop for an equipment violation, the passenger of a vehicle had open intoxicants and provided a false name, police said.
Using MSP’s facial recognition program, the passenger was identified as Huggins. The McBain man had a failure to appear warrant out of Clare County for driving under the influence. He was arrested on the warrant and for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
TNT reported Higgins was holding what appeared to be a money bag during the traffic stop and had the bag in his possession during his December arrest. Inside the bag, police said they found about 36.76 grams of suspected cocaine, 20 doses of suspected LSD, 20 orange suspected amphetamine pills, 17 blue suspected MDMA/ecstasy pills, and 10 unknown purple pills S-1 called Purple Bean. The bag also contained $970 in cash, police said.
Huggins was lodged in the Missaukee County Jail before his Dec. 9 arraignment in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court. Huggins’ bond was remanded or revoked and the matter will be scheduled for sentencing.
