McBain man arrested after Facebook argument leads to gunfire

CADILLAC — A 36-year-old McBain is in custody after he allegedly shot out the tires of a Cadillac man's vehicle over an argument on social media.
Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Cadillac Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lynn Street in Cadillac for a report of a fight and gunfire. Upon investigation, police said officers discovered the McBain man went to the home on Lynn Street after an argument on Facebook.
When the McBain man arrived at the Cadillac home, he was confronted by the 33-year-old resident at the house. It is then alleged by police that the McBain man retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and began waving the weapon around. The McBain man then put the gun away and the two men began to fight, according to a press release by the Cadillac Police Department.
It is believed the McBain man then went back to his car and began to leave and the Lynn Street resident went back into his home, police said. It was at that time, police said the McBain man stopped, got out of his car and shot the tires of the Cadillac man's vehicle. The McBain man then left the area, according to police.
Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies made contact with the suspect in McBain and he fled into the woods. After a pursuit, the McBain man was taken into custody and transported to the Wexford County Jail.
On Tuesday, Cadillac Area Public Schools sent a message via its alert system to families whose children attend Franklin Elementary alerting them that the school was put into Secure Mode after it was made aware of the alleged shooting incident. The robocall said the district was only placed in Secure Mode for five minutes before it was lifted. The district, however, never was placed into Lockdown Mode.
The call also informed families, "The police are involved and do not believe there is an imminent risk to our students. All staff and students are safe and we thank you for your patience and we will be dismissing school on time."
No further information is known at this time and the McBain man's identity will not be released until he is arraigned on charges in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
