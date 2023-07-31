LAKE CITY — The Missaukee County Sheriff's Office said a 30-year-old McBain man was arrested after he allegedly shot a 28-year-old Lake City man after a verbal confrontation.
At 9:24 p.m. Sunday, July 30, deputies from the sheriff's office were dispatched to the area of Stoney Corners Road and South 7 Mile Road in Clam Union Township for a report of a shooting. Once on the scene, deputies located and contacted the victim, who had been shot once by a high-caliber rifle.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said the victim and the alleged shooter knew each other and the alleged incident was not random. Yancer, however, would not go into more detail about the men's relationship. Yancer also said the Lake City man was shot in the upper torso and when the McBain man was arrested there was no confrontation between him and police.
Yancer also said the alleged weapon in the shooting was inside the McBain man's vehicle but he was outside. Yancer also said there was no one else present at the scene.
Police said the victim was treated at the scene by Missaukee County EMS and then transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City by helicopter. Police said the Lake City man is in stable condition.
The McBain man also was located on the scene of the shooting and identified as the alleged shooter. Police said he was taken into custody and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail for attempted murder. Police said the initial investigation showed there was a verbal confrontation between the McBain and Lake City men and that is when the shooting allegedly occurred.
The investigation continues and more information will be shared when it is available.
