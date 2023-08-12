CADILLAC — A 26-year-old faced a single methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Jacob James Westdorp was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his alleged connection with an incident on Aug. 9 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice also was added to the charge which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted of the charge and due to the two charge enhancements, Westdorp faces up to 30 years in prison and/or $45,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Westdorp is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post conducted a traffic stop on Mitchell Street near 13th Street, according to a press release by the Cadillac Post. The driver, identified as Westdorp, was asked for his license, registration and proof of insurance.
It was when he was grabbing these items from his center console that police alleged he also grabbed multiple needles, Narcan and items used as a band tourniquet. Troopers also located a small, clear plastic baggie containing approximately a gram of a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for fentanyl methamphetamine.
At this point, Westdorp was arrested and taken to the Wexford County Jail pending his arraignment, according to police.
The court issued a 10% of $100,000 cash or surety bond and Westdorp is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 29.
