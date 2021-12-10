LAKE CITY — A 27-year-old McBain man was arrested during a traffic stop on Wednesday for suspected felony controlled substance and other charges.
The Traverse Narcotics Team was working with deputies from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post, and they conducted several traffic stops. During a stop for an equipment violation, the passenger of a vehicle had open intoxicants and provided a false name, police said.
Using MSP’s facial recognition program, the passenger was identified as 27-year-old Brandon Kelly Huggins of McBain. Huggins had a failure to appear warrant out of Clare County for driving under the influence. He was arrested on the warrant and for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
TNT reported Higgins was holding what appeared to be a money bag during the traffic stop, and had the bag in his possession during his arrest. Inside the bag, police said they found about 36.76 grams of suspected cocaine, 20 doses of suspected LSD, 20 orange suspected amphetamine pills, 17 blue suspected MDMA/ecstasy pills, and 10 unknown purple pills S-1 called Purple Bean. The bag also contained $970 in cash, police said.
Huggins was lodged in the Missaukee County Jail. He was arraigned Thursday, Dec. 9, in the 84th District Court in Lake City for one count felony controlled substance — delivery/manufacture cocaine less than 50 grams; one count felony controlled substance — delivery/manufacture schedules 1, 2 and 3 except marijuana, meth, ecstasy and cocaine possessing amphetamine; one count felony controlled substance — delivery/manufacture ecstasy/MDMA; one count lying to a peace officer; and one count open intoxicant in vehicle. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Huggins is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
