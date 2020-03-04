McBain man charged after involvement with Facebook argument, fight

CADILLAC — A 36-year-old McBain man was charged Wednesday in Wexford County's 84th District Court with two felonies and four misdemeanors for his connection with an incident where he allegedly shot out the tires of a Cadillac man’s vehicle over an argument started on social media.
Clayton Robert Taylor was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a 9 mm pistol, assault with a dangerous weapon, felonious assault, malicious destruction of personal property less than $200, reckless use of a firearm, assault or assault and battery and brandishing a firearm in public for his connection with an incident occurring on March 3 in Cadillac.
If convicted, Taylor faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines on the concealed weapon felony and up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines for the felonious assault offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Taylor is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
During his arraignment Wednesday in 84th District Court, Taylor appeared via videoconferencing from the Wexford County Jail. He was dressed in street clothes and visible, red marks could be seen on his head, face and neck area presumably from the altercation he was in with the victim of this case.
Wexford County Cheif Assistant Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said during the arraignment he considered Taylor to be a flight risk and a danger to society as well as the victim in this case. As a result, he requested Judge Audrey Van Alst set his bond at $250,000. Bond, however, was set at $50,000 with conditions he not possess or purchase weapons and have no contact with the victim.
Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Cadillac Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lynn Street in Cadillac for a report of a fight and gunfire. Upon investigation, police said officers discovered Taylor went to the home on Lynn Street after an argument on Facebook. It is, however, still unclear what the basis or topic of the argument on social media was based on the court proceedings Wednesday and looking at the case file.
When Taylor arrived at the Cadillac home, he was confronted by the 33-year-old resident at the Lynn Street dwelling. It is then alleged by police that Taylor retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and began waving the weapon around. Taylor then put the gun away and the two men began to fight, according to a press release by the Cadillac Police Department.
It is believed Taylor then went back to his car and began to leave and the Lynn Street resident went back into his home, police said. It was at that time, police said Taylor stopped, got out of his car and shot the tires of the Cadillac man’s vehicle. During the court proceedings, Wiggins said Taylor was believed to have shot two rounds into the victim's vehicle's tires.
Taylor then left the area, according to police.
Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies made contact with Taylor in McBain and he fled into the woods. After a pursuit, the McBain man was taken into custody and transported to the Wexford County Jail.
A probable cause conference was scheduled for Taylor at 10 a.m. on March 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.