LAKE CITY — On Monday, a Lake City man was in stable condition with a gunshot wound in his shoulder, while a McBain man faced an attempted murder charge in Missaukee County's 84th District Court for his part in the alleged Sunday shooting.
Colton Anthony-David Helsel, 30, had the reading of the charge against him waived and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf to the offense of assault with intent to murder for his connection with an incident on July 29 in Clam Union Township. If convicted, Helsel faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Helsel is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 9:24 p.m. Sunday, July 30, deputies from the sheriff's office were dispatched to the area of Stoney Corners Road and South 7 Mile Road in Clam Union Township for a report of a shooting. Once on the scene, deputies located and contacted the victim, who had been shot once by a high-caliber rifle in the shoulder.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said the victim and the alleged shooter knew each other and the alleged incident was not random. Yancer, however, would not go into more detail about the men's relationship. Yancer also said when Helsel was arrested there was no confrontation between him and the police.
Yancer also said the alleged weapon in the shooting was inside the McBain man's vehicle but he was outside. Yancer also said there was no one else present at the scene.
During Helsel's arraignment Monday, Missaukee County Prosecutor David DenHouten said Helsel is alleged to have shot at the victim through the windshield of the Lake City man's vehicle while he was inside his vehicle.
Helsel's defense counsel Steve King said Monday's arraignment was the first time, other than some speeding tickets, that his client had been in trouble. He had a clean record. He also made mention of the gallery full of Helsel's family that were there to show support, including his sister, who is the mother of the Lake City man's children.
He also said the victim had just committed an alleged assault against Helsel's stepfather. King said he believes once the facts are all gathered and presented, it will change the perspective in this case.
"My client was under threats and this person (the victim) committed an alleged assault. I believe the whole scenery of this case will change once the facts come out," King said.
Police said the victim was treated at the scene by Missaukee County EMS and then transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City by helicopter. Police said the Lake City man is in stable condition.
Helsel also was located at the scene of the shooting when deputies arrived and identified as the alleged shooter. Police said he was taken into custody and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail for attempted murder. Police said the initial investigation showed there was a verbal confrontation between the McBain and Lake City men and that is when the shooting allegedly occurred.
Missaukee County 84th District Court Judge Melissa Ransom took into consideration King's request for a personal recognizance bond or low cash or surety bond but opted to follow the request of DenHouten who suggested a higher bond due to the nature of the crime. Helsel's bond was set at $100,000 but Ransom said she was open to lowering the bond if she was compelled through a bond motion. If Helsel posts bond, there are conditions of having a GPS tether, no contact with the victim and he is not to possess firearms.
A probable cause conference is scheduled on Aug. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.