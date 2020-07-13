McBain man charged in three separate cases

CADILLAC — A 40-year-old McBain man is facing multiple felonies stemming from three separate cases after he was recently arraigned in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Derek James Christensen-Bailey was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 6 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Christensen-Bailey faces up to life in prison.
He also was charged with possession of hydrocodone second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Feb. 5 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted on this drug charge, Christensen-Bailey faces up to four years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines.
Finally, Christensen-Bailey was charged with fourth-degree fleeing from a police officer, failure to wear a crash helmet on a snowmobile, providing false ID on a snowmobile, operating a snowmobile while license suspended or revoked and failing to report an accident on a snowmobile for his connection with an incident on Feb. 2 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges.
The charges in question from all three files are only accusations. Christensen-Bailey is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued for the July 6, case, $5,000 for the Feb. 5 case and $10,000 for the Feb. 2 case. Probable cause conferences for all three cases were scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 14.
