CADILLAC — A 60-year-old McBain man was charged with multiple weapons and assault-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Gail Terry Baird Jr. was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a leaded leather strap, two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct, assault or assault and battery and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Dec. 26 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which carry a maximum penalty of twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Baird Jr. faces up to 10 years in prison or $5,000 in fines on the weapons offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Baird Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
