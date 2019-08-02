McBain man charged with drunken driving causing injury for part in motorcycle crash

CADILLAC — A 31-year-old of McBain man is facing a potential life sentence after he was involved in a drunken-driving crash causing injury.
Jake J. Johnson was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for his connection with an incident this past May in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Johnson faces up to life in prison.
At around 2:43 a.m. May 11, officers of the Cadillac Police Department responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash that occurred on Farrar Street in Cadillac. The motorcycle left the roadway, struck a parked/unoccupied vehicle and then hit a tree. Jacobson and a 34-year-old woman from Cadillac were thrown from the motorcycle.
Cadillac City Fire Department and North Flight EMS treated the patients on scene and arranged transport to an outside hospital.
A 10% of $10,000 bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.