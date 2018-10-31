CADILLAC — A 25-year-old McBain man is facing a drunken-driving charge after he was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court.
Joseph Dennis McNally was charged with operating while intoxicated third offense and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied after an incident on or about Oct. 27 in Cadillac. If convicted, McNally faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges are merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. McNally is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He also was charged with a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to drunken driving.
A $75,000 cash or surety bond was issued and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 6.
