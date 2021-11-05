CADILLAC — A 26-year-old McBain man faced a felony charge alleging he fled police while drunken driving during his arraignment in 84th District Court.
Robert Ryan Larkin was charged with fourth-degree police officer fleeing and operating while intoxicated for his connection with an incident on Oct. 30 in Cadillac. If convicted of the fleeing offense, Larkin faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Larkin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 9.
