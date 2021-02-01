ROSCOMMON — A 22-year-old McBain man was charged with using a stolen debit card during his recent arraignment in Roscommon County’s 82nd District Court.
Anthony John Couch was charged with one count of illegal use of a financial transaction device and one count of stealing a financial transaction device for his connection with an incident on Sept. 20 in Roscommon Township.
The charges in question are only accusations. Couch is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A trooper from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post went to a Lake City home on Sept. 20 for a complaint of a stolen purse and debit card, according to an MSP press release. Police said the victim and her family had visited a local business on M-55 in Roscommon Township. While inside, police said someone stole the victim’s purse from her vehicle in the parking lot.
The victim told police she received notification from her bank that her debit card may have been used fraudulently at another business. Police said the victim verified she did not make the purchases and the card was canceled. The person, however, used the card four times before it was canceled, according to police.
The trooper worked with the Houghton Lake business where the fraudulent purchases were made and police said a suspect was identified using the store’s surveillance system. A report was issued and Couch was transferred in January to the Roscommon County Jail from another facility to face charges related to this incident.
Couch had his bond set by the court at $100,000 10% cash surety and he was scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 10.
