McBain man charged with meth-related offense

CADILLAC — A 36-year-old McBain man faced a methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Steven Michael Petrovich was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 23 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the offense, which enhances the maximum penalty by twice the maximum.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Petrovich is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 23, a release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stated a trooper stopped a vehicle on Mitchell Street in Cadillac for an equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Petrovich, had two warrants for his arrest out of Wexford County. During the arrest, police said the trooper seized a red Ziplock baggie containing methamphetamine from his pant pocket.
Before his arraignment, Petrovich was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
The court set his bond at $50,000 cash or surety and he is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 7.
