CADILLAC — A 43-year-old McBain man faced multiple drunken driving offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Noah Nicolson Packard was charged with one count each of operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated for his connection with an incident on Nov. 7 in Cadillac. If convicted, Packard faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Packard is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court released Packard on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.