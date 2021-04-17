CADILLAC — A 32-year-old McBain man faced one methamphetamine-related offense and one driving offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
James Edward Farve III was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on April 14. If convicted, Farve III faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Farve III is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 27.
