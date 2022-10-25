LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old McBain man is awaiting sentencing in the Missaukee County Jail after a jury of his peer found him guilty of multiple criminal sexual conduct offenses during a two-day trial.
After nearly three hours of deliberation, the jury found Travis Williams Beerens II guilty of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a person under 13 and defendant 17 years of age or older, and two counts of accosting children for immoral purposes for his connection with incidents on or between the dates of June 2019 and May 2021 in Reeder Township. That date range, however, is going to be changed from May 2018 to December 2021, according to court records.
Missaukee County 28th Circuit Court Clerk Linda Westdorp said the jury deliberated for approximately two hours and 45 minutes before coming out to give their verdict. Westdrop also said Beerens was found guilty of a second count of second-degree CSC rather than a first-degree CSC offense and he was found not guilty of a single count of unlawful imprisonment.
Missaukee County Prosecutor David Den Houten said Beerens II will likely be sentenced in November. Beerens faces up to 15 years in prison and a lifetime of electronic monitoring upon parole from prison for the two CSC convictions. He also faces up to four years and/or fines of up to $4,000 for the two accosting children for immoral purposes.
Den Houten said Beerens’ convictions stem from three separate incidents involving three separate minors. He also said the investigation involved many outside agencies, including the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police.
“Countless hours went into the successful prosecution in this case and was truly a team effort by law enforcement,” he said. “Those who care for children and abuse that position of trust will be held accountable for their actions.”
Den Houten said the residents of Missaukee County should know cases involving alleged criminal sexual conduct are and will continue to be, a top priority of the Missaukee County Prosecutor’s Office.
After the verdict, the bond was remanded or revoked and Beerens II is awaiting sentencing in the Missaukee County Jail.
