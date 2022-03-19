MCBAIN — Eric Hoeksema and his family settled in after arriving in Eastern Europe and went to bed for the night.
The next morning when they awoke, the people around them were panicking. Russia had just invaded Ukraine. Like the rest of their neighbors, Eric and his family had to decide whether to leave Ukraine or stay.
After traveling back and forth between the U.S. and Eastern Europe for 20 years, he had become comfortable with movement between countries.
Although the Hoeksemas were in the western end of Ukraine, far from the invasion of Russian troops, the uncertainty and concern had already flooded the country. Bags were being packed and loaded into vehicles, while others didn’t know whether they should stay or run.
In the case of Hoeksema and his wife, Stacey, it took them nearly half a day to decide what to do next. Eric had been coming to Ukraine for more than 20 years, serving in a mission there.
“We talked to some neighbors and the director of the school we work with, the local pastor, and the mayor of the town as well even,” Hoeksema said. “They recommended that we should leave, saying, ‘If this blows over, you can come back next week, but if it gets worse, you might not have such an opportunity.’”
Considering their three young children, the oldest of which is 5 years old, Hoeksema said he and Stacey made the decision to leave Ukraine for Hungary, another familiar place for the family.
They started to hear from community members that lines at the border were long, and would only pile up more as the day continued, so they decided to head for Romania.
It took several hours to get to the border due to the heavy traffic, but Hoeksema said officials were letting refugees into Romania easily, even those who didn’t have passports or other forms of identification.
The Hoeksemas traveled another 50 miles into Hungary and drove to a church they had stayed with on previous visits. As the hours passed that Thursday, Hoeksema said he felt sadness for the people who were being left behind, or who chose not to leave.
“We have a lot of friends, many, many friends, in the area,” he said from a church in Hungary where he is staying. “I felt sadness that this was happening, and concern for our friends and neighbors, as not everyone could leave, not everyone wanted to, so a lot of concern for those staying behind. And also a lot of concern for those leaving, as to what that means for the future.”
The next day, Eric returned to the border of Hungary and Ukraine, bringing food and supplies to refugees who had successfully crossed over, but had been waiting days to get through.
With the help of a friend and colleague who joined him from Canada, Eric was able to re-enter Ukraine to deliver food and water to citizens waiting in line for their chance to flee.
On the Ukraine side, he said the lines were nearly 15 miles long and full of women and children carrying next to nothing. He could also see families being separated at the border, because the men of fighting age — 18 to 60 — legally could not leave.
“It was a very, very chaotic and sorrowful thing, having families split apart,” he said. “And a lot of stress on people trying to leave the country in the masses of people leaving.”
Every day since their arrival in Hungary, Eric has returned to the border. Friends and acquaintances have contacted him, making personal requests to help someone cross the border. But others that he’s helped have made it across on their own and are looking for temporary accommodations or a ride to the train station.
Ukraine hosts a large number of international students from Nigeria and India because of their fairly inexpensive universities, and Eric said these individuals made up a majority of the refugees in the first few days following the invasion. After that, he said it was mostly Ukrainian citizens.
In the eyes of the refugees he meets, Eric sees pain and hardship. Loss and despair. Many of them had come from Kyiv, where bombs had gone off and people were scrambling toward shelters. Eric knows some people who are still in Kyiv.
“They’re all alive. They’re doing as well as they can be, I guess, but, it’s not a very good situation,” he said. “But most of my friends and people I know in Kyiv have gone, have left.”
Although he can’t begin to understand what they’ve been through, and what it’s taken just to get to Hungary, Eric said he shows refugees compassion, love and empathy for their experience.
As the conflict unfolds, Eric’s parents, Deb and Roger Hoeksema, wait in their home in McBain to hear from their son. Whenever he can, he sends word of his whereabouts and the mission he’s taken on. Because of the five-hour time difference, the communication has been sporadic, but they’ve been able to know that he’s safe and out of harms way.
In an email to his parents dated March 5, Eric said he’s been driving about 350 miles each day taking van loads of refugees to dormitories and train stations. In one case, he guided a seven-person group of women and children from a church congregation in Odessa that he had ties with from a previous visit. He also describes the experience of the refugees he’s encountered.
“Many of the refugees I have met or transported have personally been among shells falling and bombs exploding,” Eric writes in his email. “It has been so hard to see so many personal friends suffering and families separated. It has been difficult to see a people and country we so love be destroyed.”
Knowing that their son is so close to war doesn’t incite fear in either Deb or Roger. The idea of Eric being caught in a potentially dangerous situation does concern them, but they’re mostly thankful that he’s been able to help.
“Well, one thing, I’m proud of him,” Roger said. “And another thing is, I don’t want him to get in a situation that’s dangerous, but it’s just really neat that he can help people in need.”
“It’s God’s will that he’s there,” Deb adds. “Whatever he’s countering is all part of that will, too, so we just trust that everything will go fine.”
Eric said that he hasn’t felt fear. He’s content to know that his wife and children are out of harms way, but he has trust in God, no matter what comes his way.
As an agriculture student at Dordt University, a Christian college in Iowa, Eric’s professor offered him the chance to join him on a mission trip to Ukraine. Deb and Roger said he fell in love with it immediately and decided to keep going back.
That was in 1998, and in the years since, Hoeksema has established his own nonprofit called International Christian Community Development, through which he runs Christian camps, as well as hosting Bible studies at Ukrainian universities.
Spending nearly eight months out of the year in Eastern Europe has allowed him to make connections and friendships within Ukraine, Hungary, Romania and Croatia. Deb and Roger have been pulled into this circle as well by hosting Ukrainian exchange students from Hoeksema’s organization.
Having a deep, family-wide connection to the country has been beneficial to his refugee assistance efforts because he’s been able to find a few extra sets of hands. However, the drawback for the Hoeksemas is watching the places they love and the people they know have their safety ripped out from underneath them.
“His ministry has been centered in the villages, but he has been to Kyiv many times, and that really saddened with the bombings and stuff there, because those are places he’s seen,” Deb said. “He’s been there and seen those places. When they were bombed, it was something that kind of hit home for him.”
Deb and Roger describe a case that’s impacted them personally involving one of their previous exchange students whose father had to stay behind when she left.
“Her father is a mayor of a village,” Roger said. “It’s against the law for him to leave, even if he wanted to, and their daughter is living in Hungary, has been, but her brother decided to stay with his folks, just kind of keep an eye on them.”
No one knows what the next move is, and no one knows how long it will be until the conflict in Eastern Europe ends, but Deb and Roger are certain the experience their son is having will change him forever.
“We can’t even begin to fathom what him and the rest of the world over there is going through,” Roger said. “I mean, we read about it, we see it on TV, but you’re not experiencing leaving your home, and maybe a brother, father, husband behind, and all you have is a suitcase, and you’re carrying a little kid; we see it, but you can’t really feel it.”
Without knowing how long the conflict will last, or if the country of Ukraine will even exist when it’s over, it’s hard for Eric to imagine when he’ll come home.
“It’s going to be a very long time that people in the eastern half of Ukraine will be able to go home, if they ever go back,” he said. “It’s pretty impossible at this point to predict the timeframe of things returning to normal, and even if the war ended tomorrow, it’s going to take years to rebuild Ukraine.”
As of right now, Hoeksema expects to be back in McBain by Aug. 6, just in time to celebrate his parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. He asks that people continue their prayers for the people of Ukraine and said that once the conflict has slipped from the front page of the newspapers, he hopes they won’t forget what’s happened there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.