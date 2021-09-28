CADILLAC — A 58-year-old McBain man face weapons and assault offenses during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.

Brance James Sluiter was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a bb pistol, and assault or assault and battery for his connection with an incident on Sept. 25 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the sentence to a potential life sentence when the primary offense is punishable by five years or more.

If convicted of the weapons offense, Sluiter faces a potential life sentence.

The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Sluiter is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court issued a $20,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 5.

