CADILLAC — A 48-year-old McBain man was charged with potential life in prison offense involving methamphetamine during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Fay George Strong was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 9 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which can carry a penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by five years or more in prison.
If convicted, Strong faces up to life in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Strong is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Jan. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.