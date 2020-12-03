McBain man sentenced after CSC convictions

CADILLAC — A 33-year-old McBain man will spend at least the next 25 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of multiple criminal sexual conduct crimes during an October trial in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Kirk Allen Murray was sentenced recently to 25 to 40 years in prison with 131 days credited and 2 to 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree CSC for sexual contact with his 11-year-old on or between the dates of June 1 and Oct. 1, 2018 in Cadillac.
As part of the sentence, he also was ordered to pay $416 in fines and fees, which are to be paid as a condition of parole and may begin while he is incarcerated. As a result of this conviction, Murray is required to be electronically-monitored for life.
He also was sentenced to 20 months to 15 years in prison with 48 days credited after a jury found him guilty of third-degree CSC, force or coercion. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees, which again are to be paid as a condition of parole and may begin while he is incarcerated.
Both sentences are to be served concurrently, according to court records.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said his office has will continue to take criminal sexual conduct cases very seriously. He said his predecessor handled this case from beginning to end before resigning last month after he was elected as the new 28th Circuit Court judge.
"These types of cases are always difficult for our office. We need to balance what is best for the victims and allow them to move on with their lives as much as they can, and yet still ensure that justice prevails," Wiggins said. "While some may argue that a mandatory minimum sentence is unjust, others can argue that it is appropriate. I must concede that both sides have valid points."
Wiggins also said, however, it is the legislature's job to change the law and until that happens the court system is left with mandatory minimum sentences in some cases.
In 2019, former Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore charged Murray with two separate cases involving criminal sexual conduct.
The second case originally included counts of first-degree CSC and third-degree CSC for sexual acts on an adult woman. In February, Murray was found to be not guilty on the first-degree CSC offense, but that same jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on the third-degree CSC offense. As a result, that inability to reach consensus by the jury led to a hung jury on that charge.
A hung jury is a judicial jury that cannot agree upon a verdict after extended deliberation and is unable to reach the required unanimity or supermajority. Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said in February the jury deliberated for nearly six hours and were brought into the courtroom twice during those deliberations. At which time, 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman read instructions regarding a hung jury, Nyman said. Fagerman also offered ways the jury could reach a verdict, according to Nyman.
Although the two cases were separate, the court granted joinder to allow for a single trial in October. In law, a joinder is the joining of two or more legal issues together. Procedurally, a joinder allows multiple issues to be heard in one hearing or trial and is done when the issues or parties involved overlap sufficiently to make the process more efficient or more fair.
