LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old McBain man was sentenced to prison after an October jury conviction on multiple criminal sexual conduct offenses during a two-day trial.
Travis William Beerens II was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 220 days credit for two jury convictions to accosting children for immoral purposes and at least 70 months and up to 15 years in prison with 220 days credit for two jury convictions to second-degree CSC, victim under 13, defendant 17 or older. In addition to incarceration, Beerens II was ordered to pay $402 in fines. Fines are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while he is incarcerated.
After nearly three hours of deliberation, the jury found Beerens II guilty of the four offenses for his connection with incidents on or between the dates of June 2019 and May 2021 in Reeder Township. That date range was changed from May 2018 to December 2021, according to court records.
At the time of his conviction, Missaukee County Prosecutor David Den Houten said in addition to his incarceration, Beerens II faces a lifetime of electronic monitoring upon parole from prison for the two CSC convictions.
Den Houten said Beerens’ convictions stem from three separate incidents involving three separate minors. He also said the investigation involved many outside agencies, including the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police.
