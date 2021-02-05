ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Missaukee County man is making waves in the medical world following publication of potentially groundbreaking research into how pancreatic cancer cells spread throughout the body.
Growing up in the country, Cody Rozeveld remembers always being fascinated by nature, animals and all the other living things around him.
The 27-year-old McBain native and graduate of Northern Michigan Christian School worked on a dairy farm from the time he was in fifth grade until he finished college. He started off feeding the calves, then graduated to milking and doing various other chores.
It was on the farm that he developed the kind of mental toughness one needs to tackle complicated problems that haven't yet been solved.
"Farm kids have a work ethic that is somewhat unparalleled," Rozeveld said. "They also have a no-quitting attitude and are more willing to jump head-first into something that might be frustrating at first but stick with it until the end."
Rozeveld's interest in living things and his tendency to persistently ask "why" things are the way they are shaped his decision to get into medical research.
"I wanted to channel that natural curiosity I had about animals for the betterment of human health," Rozeveld said.
"He always had an interest in science and math," said Rozeveld's mother, Dawn, who is a special education teacher at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center. "He was really into Odyssey of the Mind (a program offered to students where team members work together at length to solve a predefined long-term problem and present their solution to the problem at a competition)."
Around the time he was in junior high school, Rozeveld said he realized he wanted to go into a field involving math, science or some other STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field.
"I was blessed with some really great science and math teachers," Rozeveld said. "I think they saw that aptitude in me and helped to facilitate it."
Following graduation from high school, Rozeveld attended Alma College, where he obtained a double major in biology and biochemistry.
From there, Rozeveld said he was fortunate enough to immediately enter graduate school at the Mayo Clinic, where he's been studying since 2016. The Mayo Clinic is the largest medical center in the U.S. Their threefold focus is patient health, education and research.
At the time he was considering what field of medical research to focus on, Rozeveld said he lost two loved ones to cancer — his uncle and the father of his then-girlfriend (now wife).
"That was pretty impactful," said Rozeveld, who made the decision at that time to study cancer, and in particular one of the most aggressive forms of the disease — pancreatic cancer.
During his time at the Mayo Clinic main campus in Rochester, Minnesota, Rozeveld has spent countless hours in the lab conducting research. The fruits of that labor were published in the Journal of Cancer Research in November.
Rozeveld was the lead author of the article, titled "KRAS Controls Pancreatic Cancer Cell Lipid Metabolism and Invasive Potential through the Lipase HSL."
In layman's terms, Rozeveld said the research identifies the mechanisms by which pancreatic cancer cells take advantage of available energy sources in the body in the form of lipids (fats) to quickly spread.
This is a significant finding for pancreatic cancer, which spreads so rapidly that in many cases, by the time someone experiences symptoms of the disease, it's too late to do anything about it. The five-year survival rate for those with pancreatic cancer is around 8%. Notable examples of people who've died recently from the disease include the Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Apple founder Steve Jobs and "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek.
Rozeveld did the majority of work and conceptual navigation on the research but was guided by an experienced advisor at all times and supported by a team of around 20 people.
"Nothing is done in a bubble," Rozeveld said.
Since going public with the research, Rozeveld was asked to speak at the American Association for Cancer Research conference on pancreatic cancer. As far as he is aware, he was the only graduate student who spoke at the conference.
While it's quite early in the research process at this point, Rozeveld said one of the possible implications of his team's findings are the development of new medicines to more effectively treat pancreatic cancer.
"We'll need to collect more information before we get to that point, though," Rozeveld said.
Moving forward, Rozeveld will be involved in the initial clinical trials of new medicines using laboratory mice. He said they'll be looking for evidence on a number of metrics, including the shrinkage of tumors and increase in life expectancy in the animals.
Throughout the research process, Rozeveld said it's been interesting to see how the behaviors of the cancer cells confirm his initial hypothesis in surprising ways.
"The way the cancer cells exploits what is available to them ... they're exceptionally clever — sometimes by chance — in outcompeting other cells," Rozeveld said. "We're the first people to have made this observation. It was a little bit of a crazy idea that has panned out pretty well."
Once his studies at the Mayo Clinic are finished, Rozeveld said his tentative plans are to find an "industry position" at an "independent company working for the betterment of human health." This could be a drug company such as Pfizer, for example, Rozeveld said.
