MCBAIN — It’s been some time since McBain had a city hall, but officials are looking at potential options for a new one, even if temporary.
A specific option was considered at the last Tax Increment Finance Authority (TIFA) meeting. TIFA is a legal entity whose purpose is the encouragement and implementation of economic activity within a district, according to the city website.
TIFA Chairman Herb Bronkema said they are exploring the idea of using an empty building the organization already owns as a temporary city hall, or a “stop-gap measure.‘
The building being considered is near the intersection of Gerwoude Drive and South Morey Road and is in the city’s industrial park.
Right now they are in the initial stages of just figuring out if it is possible and don’t have any details available, Bronkema said.
Everybody knows they are looking at it but at this point they are waiting for more information to see if it’s financially feasible, he said.
He said that although it would be nice to have a city hall in downtown McBain, the funds aren’t currently available, but officials do need city offices.
They financially could not buy and put up a building, but they already have a building, so it would be more efficient to remodel, he said.
He said the old city hall used to be on Main Street and it’s an empty lot now since the building was torn down.
“It was old as long as I can remember,‘ Bronkema said.
The issue of a temporary city hall was also discussed at the last McBain City Council meeting.
Councilman Don Heuker said in his personal view he would not like to have a city hall in the industrial park, but for a temporary city hall “it’s a way better option than what we’re doing now.‘
Is city hall a good term for it? Probably not, McBain Mayor Joey Roberts said, but it would have some city storage and offices.
Roberts said McBain hasn't had a city hall for around 20 years and currently he and the city’s treasurer and clerk all work from home.
What a temporary city hall could provide is a central location where people know officials will be there at certain times. Then if they have a zoning issue they won’t have to try to hunt the official down but could know they are at the hall a certain time, Roberts said.
“It would be a lot easier for the residents of the city … to have a place to go to get that stuff done,‘ he said.
It would also provide a bigger meeting room for city council meetings and other events and could also be useful for community use if a family wanted to use it for a reunion. They could rent the space out and while they’re still in the area eat food and ice cream in the city.
“Just keeping people here will help our business here,‘ Roberts said.
He thinks people are interested in building a city hall closer to downtown, but the city doesn’t have a lot of extra money at the moment.
Right now they’re just exploring a lot of different options. But the idea of a city hall is pretty exciting and would help the city folks as much as residents, Roberts said.
“It’s something that will definitely bring value to the city,‘ he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.