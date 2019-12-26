MCBAIN — The new preschool in McBain is expected to open to students in August.
During December's school board meeting, Superintendent Steve Prissel laid out a road map for the preschool and the future of childcare in McBain.
Some of the decisions are not finalized, and the superintendent's office is looking for parent input; parents will get a survey after winter break.
The building should be completed by March 9, according to current projections.
"You know how it goes with labor and sometimes with materials, things fall behind," Prissel said in explanation for why the project won't be complete this month, despite previous projections.
After the building "close-out," Prissel anticipates holding an open house in April, with Open Enrollment beginning in early May.
Prissel suggested an August 24 start-date for programming because it's the week following the K-12 start date. He said that's how his previous school district scheduled the preschool start date.
"It just seemed to kind of flow pretty well," Prissel said.
One major question is how many GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) slots the state will tell McBain they have. Some funding will be based on GSRP slots; other families will pay tuition.
Prissel told the board he anticipated having four pre-school classrooms; two 16-child classrooms for 3-and-4-year-olds that would be funded by GSRP and tuition dollars, one 12-child classroom for 2-and-3-year-olds and one 8-child classroom for babies 6 months to 2 years old. The classrooms for the littler kids would be tuition-based; there are no GSRP slots for babies.
Exactly how many days a week most kids will attend the school is not fully determined yet; Prissel is aiming to offer full-time, five-days-a-week and year-round options.
That's closely tied to his other hopes for the district.
He wants McBain to start offering before and after-school childcare.
"My proposal at some point will be that we do it for this building in this Early Learning Center," Prissel said. "But we also do it for K-5."
"I quite frankly, I don't know how the community has done it without it in the past," Prissel said. He said he didn't know many families that could drop their kids off at 8 a.m., go to work, and pick the kids up at 3 p.m.
"I gotta tell you, that's my goal for the beginning of next year," Prissel said.
