MCBAIN — McBain Rural Agricultural School administrators and teaching staff proudly unveiled the district's new preschool to the public earlier this week.
Little Wheels Preschool, located on Roland Street next to the elementary school, is "designed to nurture and empower each child," according to an informational pamphlet available at the Tuesday open house, during which community members were given the opportunity to check out the new facility and talk to district officials. "We strive to promote the development of social skills, emotional growth, and physical coordination as well as cognitive preparation."
Howard Napp, interim superintendent for the district, said he believes Little Wheels Preschool will serve as a visionary model for other school districts in the area that are struggling to address a deficit in educational programming for kids between the ages of 3 and 5.
Napp added that the growing consensus among education professionals and researchers is that providing rudimentary studies at earlier ages helps to alleviate gaps in learning achievement later on in many students' academic careers.
"Early childhood development has to be something this country gets its arms around," Napp said. "This is the future of our academic success and I think something other communities will emulate it."
Incoming Superintendent Scott Akom agreed.
"This is where it begins," Akom said in regard to instruction of preschool-age pupils. "Socially, emotionally and academically."
Students enrolled at Little Wheels Preschool will be able to participate in a range of activities, including arts and crafts, games and sports, science and nature projects, life skills, computer projects, academics, school readiness skills, and Spanish lessons.
"This is a curriculum geared to this age group," Napp said.
Unlike McBain Rural Agricultural School's K-12 programming, which is paid for by tax dollars and offered free of charge, Napp said the preschool has to be able to pay for itself, which means there is a cost to enroll students (with the exception of students referred to the school through the state's Great Start Readiness Program).
The preschool daily rate is $30 a day and the part-time rate is $20 a day.
The preschool also will double as a before- and after-school day care program for students attending in kindergarten through fifth grade. Called Ramblertime, the program allows parents to drop their kids off before school from 6:30 to 7:40 a.m. After school, kids can remain from 3 to 6 p.m. The cost to drop a child off in the morning is $3 per child and the cost to keep them after school is $7 for the first child, $6 each if you have two children or more, and $5 each if you have three or more children attending.
Each of the three classrooms is rated for 24 students at a time but Napp said their initial goal is to start with 12-14 students per class. There will be four "lead caregivers" working at the preschool but more may be added if attendance goes up.
There are 45 slots available for kids and Napp said already 30 students have been signed up to attend this fall.
Efforts to build the $2.5 million facility began in 2018, when benefactor Duane Elenbaas approached the district with an offer to fully fund the facility's construction. Elenbaas also funded the construction of the district's new auditorium, which was named in his honor.
It was hoped the preschool would be finished by 2020 but when the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the U.S., those plans were delayed.
The facility is about 95% complete, with only minor details remaining to be finished, including installation of blinds on windows and purchasing classroom technology.
Each classroom will be equipped with a smartboard that can be interacted with by students. Napp said parents and guardians also will be able to check in on their child at any time by accessing an online video feed provided by a camera in each classroom.
"The goal is to have a family atmosphere," said Napp, who added that teaching staff will be in close contact with parents to inform them of what they're kids are working on and to give them suggestions of things they can do at home to help further their development.
For information on Little Wheels Preschool, call (231) 825-4120, visit mcbain.org/littlewheels or email little.wheels@mcbain.org.
