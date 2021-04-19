MCBAIN — On July 1, 2021, McBain Rural Agricultural School will welcome a new superintendent into its midst.
Scott Akom comes to the district from Mesick Consolidated Schools where he serves as the current superintendent.
“We had about 15 applicants and the board brought it down to three. After they narrowed it down to two, they selected Scott,‘ said McBain Rural Agricultural School interim superintendent, Howard Napp.
“He has extensive classroom teaching experience and also has had principal experience. He’s been a superintendent and with all the checking we did, along with references, he’s just done an outstanding job at Mesick,‘ Napp said.
Akom’s initial contract with McBain Public Schools is for three years. After that period he will be evaluated by the board at which point they will decide whether to extend his contract to five years.
“We really like the fit for us because he is willing to make a commitment to Northern Michigan and I think he has the potential of being in the district for a number of years and leading it to the next level,‘ Napp said.
In a letter to Mesick parents and students dated April 13, Akom made the following statement:
“Many of you may have already heard but I have accepted a superintendent position at another school district. The Mesick Board of Education accepted my resignation effective June 30 at last night’s board meeting. This has been a very difficult decision for my family and me to make. I have loved my time with Mesick Consolidated Schools and have enjoyed working with you and my colleagues to continuously improve Mesick Schools. The relationships that I have made here will always be cherished. Words cannot express how much Mesick Consolidated Schools means to me and my family,‘ Akom said.
The Mesick Board of Education has partnered with the Michigan Leadership Institute to conduct the superintendent search for a replacement for Akom.
Superintendent Napp, meanwhile, came out of retirement last year to help fill in for the interim for McBain Schools as the board conducted its search for a full time superintendent, and is confident his replacement will serve the district well moving forward.
“It’s been a very pleasant relationship, when I was here before, and it continues today. It’s a great community; they deserve a good leader and they’re going to get one in Mr. Akom, he’s an outstanding young man.‘
For his part, Napp has a good relationship with staff. It’s been a challenging year and he will be missed, said McBain High School principal, Ryan Biller.
“As our Interim Superintendent, Mr. Napp has been able to keep our district moving forward with several important district initiatives. Our Little Wheels Early Learning Center is moving forward with enrolling students for next fall and the work Mr. Napp has done behind the scenes has been instrumental in getting that off the ground. Mr. Napp has also worked with our Board of Education to bring our next superintendent, Mr. Scott Akom, to Rambler Country.
“Mr. Napp’s knowledge, experience, and positive energy has been appreciated by our school employees and our community. We are grateful for his time and leadership during these difficult times in education.‘ Biller remarked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.