MCBAIN — McBain Schools took another step toward addressing its needs.
The district unanimously approved the ballot language for its bond and sinking fund proposals during a special meeting.
The bond was set at 1 mill for eight years and a 3 mill sinking fund for 10 years. The bond would be a loan and accumulate interest over time, while the sinking fund has no interest and the district could collect and save that money over time. The items are set to appear on the May 2023 ballot.
“We’re trying to accommodate our needs, but also be mindful of the taxpayers’ money,” McBain School Board President Kevin Eisenga said.
The purpose of the two proposals is to address different building, student and busing needs. McBain Superintendent Scott Akom said they would look to purchase new buses and replace the high school track with money from the bond. The school was unable to host any meetings last season due to the deteriorating condition of its track.
Akom said the money from the sinking fund would be used to repair the middle school gym, roofing repairs and technology upgrades. Other projects being looked at are the funds for secure school entrances and renovating the interior of the school to create more classrooms.
There are restrictions on what the money from each proposal can be used for. For example, money from the bond can be used to purchase buses, but not from the sinking fund.
Due to some of these limitations, Akom said the proposals would appear as two separate items on the ballot. Each proposal would address different school needs based on what is allowed.
“It’s kind of a unique approach to what we’re looking at, as each initiative would be a separate ballot item,” he said. “So, you’d have to vote on each item. You couldn’t do it as the same proposal.”
Eisenga said communication will be the district’s next step. Since the sinking fund proposal will be new for the community, the board members discussed different ideas for getting information out there. These ideas included one on ones, conducting tours of the school to show damaged areas, and setting up a table at events to answer questions and hand out information to the community.
“We still have to come up with (a plan),” Eisenga said. “We encourage their input and thoughts.”
